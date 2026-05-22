Road Safety: Coca-Cola partners with Joe Walker Foundation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca‑Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has partnered with the Joe Walker Foundation in support of the 2026 Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign, a collaborative effort aimed at raising awareness and encouraging safer road use across communities in Uganda, it said on May 21.

Together, the partners will support a series of nationwide road safety activities focused on education, visibility and community engagement. These include the Boda Boda Walk, which will work closely with riders through safety training, reflector jacket distribution, and community sensitisation. Additional activations – such as the 20 Kilometres in 20 Districts Campaign and the Remembrance Relay – will help highlight high‑risk areas, encourage responsible road behaviour, and keep road safety top of mind for all road users.

The partnership reflects CCBU’s ongoing commitment to doing business the right way by working with like-minded partners to address shared challenges.

Safety remains a key priority for CCBU, ensuring the safety of everyone connected to the business – including customers, consumers, and communities.

Kirunda Magoola, the public affairs, communication and sustainability director at CCBU, emphasised the importance of collective action:

Magoola added: “Road safety is a shared responsibility that affects every Ugandan. Our partnership with the Joe Walker Foundation will support ongoing efforts to educate, empower, and protect road users nationwide. Through this collaboration, we aim to contribute to safer roads and help reduce preventable road fatalities, reinforcing our belief that zero harm is possible.”

Joseph Beyanga, the founder of the Joe Walker Foundation, highlighted the significance of the long-standing partnership.

Beyanga said, CCBU has been a consistent partner in our journey since the early days of the Joe Walker walks.

“Their continued support has enabled us to sustain momentum, reach more communities, and keep the conversation on road safety alive. This collaboration strengthens our mission to turn awareness into action and ultimately save lives,” Beyanga said.

Since its founding in 2022, the Joe Walker Foundation has contributed to grassroots road safety awareness through long-distance walks and community engagement.

To date, the foundation has covered more than 1,700 kilometres and reached over 4.5 million Ugandans, including boda boda riders, students, policymakers, and local communities.

Road safety remains an ongoing concern in Uganda. According to the Uganda Police Force Annual Crime Report, road crashes claim more than 14 lives each day.

Globally, the World Health Organisation reports that road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among young people aged 5–29 years, with approximately 1.19 million deaths recorded annually.

As part of the partnership, CCBU – a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group – will provide drinking water from its Rwenzori portfolio to support participants during the walks, alongside the distribution of reflector jackets to improve visibility and safety for boda boda riders and pedestrians.

The initiative underscores the importance of sustained collaboration in addressing road safety challenges and promoting responsible road use across Uganda.