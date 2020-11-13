West nile leaders task Museveni on poor service delivery

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement- NRM leaders in West Nile have tasked President Museveni to address the poor roads, health services as he seeks for re-election in the 2021 general elections.

The plea was made on Thursday during Museveni’s campaign address at Muni University Campus in Arua.

The State Minister for Internal Affairs Mario Obiga Kania who presented a memo on behalf of the leaders in the region told Museveni that the roads in the region are in a poor state, which has affected development.

Kania also said that there is a need to upgrade the Arua hospital to a national hospital and prevail on wealth creation through ‘Emyooga’ program to enable the youths in the region to get occupied.

However, in his address, President Museveni said that the challenges faced by the people of West Nile and other parts of the country are due to high public expenditure by Members of Parliament. He said that expensive trips abroad should stop to save money to address pending challenges.

According to leaders and people of West Nile, unless the challenges of poor roads and wealth creation are properly addressed, mobilization of votes for NRM will remain a big challenge as President seeks re-election.

