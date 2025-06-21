West Nile authorities to evict balaalo after 4-day sensitization campaign

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in the West Nile region have resolved to begin the eviction of the Balaalo pastoralist community following a four-day sensitization campaign set to begin on Monday next week. The decision was reached during a consultative meeting held on Friday, chaired by Taban Data Peter, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Adjumani District.

The meeting, attended by security officials and representatives of the Balaalo, followed a presidential directive under the operation codenamed “Peaceful Harmony Eviction”, aimed at relocating mobile cattle keepers from the region. According to RDC Peter Data, the eviction exercise will be peaceful, systematic, and limited to daytime hours between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

It is expected to last approximately 65 days starting on June 26, 2025. “A four-day community sensitization period will precede the eviction to inform and prepare the affected communities and the Balaalo. We urge all parties to avoid taking the law into their own hands, including theft or destruction of property,” Data warned.

The eviction will target Balaalo grazing on both community land and government land, including national forestry reserves. Designated holding sites for livestock have already been identified by sub-county chiefs across the region. All animals will be moved out via Karuma Bridge and must be accompanied by veterinary documentation indicating their point of exit and final destination.

Data also reassured the Balaalo that land legally purchased by individuals remains secure, and government validation teams will soon verify such claims to prevent unlawful evictions. Senior Superintendent of Police Joseph Mwesige, the Regional Police Commander for North West Nile, called for integrity among security personnel and warned against any acts of corruption during the eviction process.

UPDF Brigade Commander Nathan Mugisha warned against political interference and stressed that the entire operation would be carried out within the confines of the law. “We call upon all stakeholders to cooperate fully with the security agencies to ensure a peaceful and orderly eviction process. Let us work together to uphold peace, security, and the rule of law in the region,” Mugisha said.

The four-day sensitization campaign will run from Monday to Friday next week, with the eviction set to commence the following week. The meeting was reportedly closed to the media and other external parties, and representatives of the Balaalo community remained largely silent throughout the proceedings. Currently, Balaalo pastoralists are settled across several districts in the region, including Adjumani, Moyo, Obongi, Yumbe, parts of Terego, Madi Okollo, Pakwach, and Nebbi.

URN