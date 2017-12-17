THIS WEEK: UNEB scraps chemistry, physics practical exams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Effective next year, candidates sitting for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) will not sit for the physics, chemistry and biology alternative practical examinations after the reasons for their introduction were found to be no longer valid. Commenting on the issue, Uganda National Examinations Board Executive Secretary Dan Nockrach Odongo said the decision was reached after realizing that a fewer and fewer students were registering for the papers that were introduced to cater for centers that were struggling adapting to the new government policy for all schools to do science subjects at ordinary level.

Odongo said schools across the country have no laboratories and apparatus to do practical lessons and that as a result they have been choosing to do the alternative papers yet UNEB has been incurring a lot of costs in ensuring that such schools are examined.