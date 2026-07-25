Nile Breweries enters spirits market with launch of Kyooto Waragi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), best known for its beer portfolio, has expanded into Uganda’s fast-growing spirits market with the launch of Kyooto Waragi, positioning the new brand as a premium-quality alternative in a category often challenged by counterfeit and illicit products.

The launch, held at the Ndere Cultural Centre in Kampala on July 22, blended entertainment with cultural performances as distributors, business partners, government officials and consumers gathered to witness the brewer’s latest addition to its drinks portfolio.

The move marks NBL’s first venture into the waragi category, extending a brand portfolio that includes Nile Special, Club, Bell Lager, Eagle Lager and Castle Lite.

Speaking at the launch, NBL Managing Director Nkanyiso Mncwabe said the company was building on decades of consumer trust by introducing a spirit designed to meet changing drinking preferences.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Nile Breweries as we officially introduce Kyooto Waragi to consumers across Uganda,” Mncwabe said.

“For decades, consumers have trusted Nile Breweries to deliver brands that bring people together and create memorable experiences. Kyooto builds on that legacy by offering a quality spirit that reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our consumers.”

He said the company had focused on quality throughout the product’s development, from production standards to packaging.

“Every product we bring to market carries the reputation and standards that Nile Breweries has built over many years. Kyooto is no exception. From the quality seal that protects the integrity of the liquid to the smooth finish that defines the drinking experience, every detail has been carefully considered.”

The launch reflects a broader trend in Uganda’s alcoholic beverages market, where consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives beyond beer while demanding greater assurance on product quality and authenticity.

NBL Country Marketing Lead Wangechi Gitahi said the company developed Kyooto with Ugandan consumers in mind, describing it as a spirit that combines a 40% alcohol content with a smoother finish than many products already on the market.

“For years you have known us as beer brewers, but today we have launched Kyooto Waragi, the first of its kind. It has a strong start at 40% ABV, but we assure you it has a smooth finish.”

“It’s not going to burn your throat or leave a bitter taste. We wanted to create a product that is unique, consistent in quality and difficult to counterfeit.”

Gitahi said Kyooto is the company’s first spirit packaged in a PET bottle and will retail at Shs4,000, making it accessible across different consumer segments.

She added that the brand targets a broad market.

“This product is for every Ugandan who wants to enjoy a quality waragi, whether you’re at a neighbourhood bar, at home or buying from a supermarket.”

To address concerns over counterfeit alcohol, Gitahi said the bottle incorporates multiple security features, including a double-seal system and an authenticity stamp embedded behind the label.

“Every time you see Kyooto, you should look for the black seal, the yellow seal and the stamp at the back. Those features assure consumers they are buying an original Nile Breweries product.”

NBL Sales Director Ifeoluwa Subair said the launch responds to growing consumer demand for quality spirits while reinforcing the brewer’s reputation for consistency.

“We’ve offered Ugandans quality beers for many years, and now we’re giving consumers an opportunity to enjoy a quality gin in the waragi category,” he said.

Subair said the company sees an opportunity to offer consumers a safer alternative to illicit alcohol.

“There is growing demand for quality spirits that people can trust. Rather than turning to cheap, illicit alcohol, consumers now have a quality product from a company with a long-standing reputation for delivering quality.”

He added that the brand draws inspiration from Uganda’s social culture, positioning Kyooto as a drink that complements gatherings among friends and family.

“Kyooto Waragi speaks to the culture of Ugandans coming together to share stories, conversations and memorable moments.”