Katikkiro breaks ground for Kabaka Daudi Chwa II EACOP Stadium Buddu

EACOP and Buganda Kingdom ground-break construction of Kabaka Daudi Chwa II EACOP Stadium Buddu in Masaka City

Masaka, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) in partnership with the Buganda Kingdom, has broken ground on the construction of the Kabaka Daudi Chwa II EACOP Stadium Buddu in Masaka City.

“This groundbreaking ceremony reflects our long-term commitment to advancing sustainability and socio-economic development. By supporting the sports centre, we are investing in initiatives that will deliver lasting value for communities in which we operate,” said JB Habumugisha, the Deputy Managing Director of EACOP on Thursday.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, welcomed the partnership, noting: “The Kingdom cherishes collaborations that address critical needs such as youth empowerment. Through Kabaka Daudi Chwa II EACOP Stadium Buddu , we are happy to work with EACOP to create a legacy of resilience, opportunity, and growth for our people.”

The construction of this stadium, he said, highlights the shared commitment of Buganda Kingdom and EACOP towards driving community transformation and development in Masaka and beyond.

This initiative, officials said at the launch, aligns with EACOP’s Social Economic Investment pillar – youth empowerment that focuses on deliberate interventions towards the social and economic well-being of communities along the pipeline.

The Kingdom expressed its commitment towards this initiative by committing 10 acres for the construction of a state-of-the-art community sports center. EACOP made a financial contribution towards the construction of this facility, which is envisioned to nurture young talent, promote fitness, and serve as a hub for unity and community engagement.

According to EACOP Ltd, the pipeline stretches 296 km, passing through 10 districts and 25 sub-counties and of these 7 districts lie within the Buganda Kingdom, covering 130 villages across 4 of the Buganda Kingdom’s 18 counties. The districts and their respective counties are Gomba District (Gomba), Kyankwanzi District (Singo), Mubende District (Buwekula), Sembabule District (Mawogola) and Lwengo, Kyotera, and Rakai Districts (Buddu)

The stadium is a shared vision between EACOP and the Buganda Kingdom to foster sustainable regional development in Masaka and surrounding areas.