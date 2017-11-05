THIS WEEK: Refugees express fears over kidnappings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Refugees living in Uganda have expressed fears over recent kidnappings by Police and extradition to the countries they are fleeing.

Refugees have also accused the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) of complicity in the kidnappings.

Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operatives have since detained seven police officers in connection with the kidnap and extradition of Joel Mutabazi, a former bodyguard of Rwandan President Paul Kagame and charged them at the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala.

Refugees through their various organisations have appealed to President Museveni for more security in their settlements following the fears over recent kidnappings. Uganda has been continuously hailed for its open doors policy towards refugees.