THIS WEEK: Pharmacists criticize Gov’t response to Doctors’ strike

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | During a Nov.17 press conference held at pharmacy house in Kyambogo, pharmacists under their umbrella organization – the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda warned that they would join medical workers who are on sit down strike protesting against poor working conditions and low pay.

Edson Ireeta, a member of the society said instead of the president agreeing with the doctors on the way forward he has resorted to issuing threats something that could only make the situation worse.

“We had not joined the strike thinking government would sit with the medical workers for a dialogue but if this situation persists, we too might be forced to join the strike,” he said explaining that their work is being greatly affected by doctors absence since they can only prescribe drugs following doctors’ orders.

Ireeta who maintains that the ministry has always received reports of the problems facing health workers said the only way forward to end the strike that started on November 06 is by dialogue.

But, all meetings between the doctors and the government have so far yielded no positive results. And, the president has said he will fire all the striking professionals and hire new ones who can work under the prevailing conditions.