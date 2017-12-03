THIS WEEK: Number of Ugandans to rise to 46million in eight years, Report

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The state of Uganda population report 2017 shows by 2025, the number of Ugandans will be 46million from the current estimated 36million. By 2030, this number will have risen to 63million Ugandans. Speaking at the launch of the report on Nov.23, National planning Authority boss, Dr. Joseph Muvawala said such projections should tickle the government to forge ways of harnessing the demographic dividend.

He says the government should invest in social services such as health and education if we are to get quality human resource. He also called for the remodeling of the family planning model to make people realize the benefits of having smaller families that they can ably take care of.“We need to rethink investments in this country.

For instance do we want infrastructure or a mixture? Those are the questions we should be asking ourselves”, he said warning that such population increases could become a problem for the country if we don’t plan well.

On the way forward, he said organized urbanization is the future for this country.

The report was launched under the theme; transforming Uganda’s economy: opportunities to harness the demographic dividend for sustainable development.