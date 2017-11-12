THIS WEEK: NRM in new strategy for age-limit bill consultations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a statement released on Nov.05, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party unleashed a new strategy to involve senior cadres in rallying more people to support the amendment of article 102(b) such that presidential age limits can be changed from the current 35 to 75 years.

In consultations that kicked off Nov.06, each cadre was assigned a region where they will among others hold meetings with local leaders.

According to the list said to have been drafted by party chairman Yoweri Museveni, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda is to comb Kigezi region, Hajji Abdul Nadduli greater Luweero and Kirunda Kivejinja Busoga region. Others assigned are Hajji Moses Kigongo for Greater Masaka region, Richard Todwong (Acholi region), Rose Namayanja and Godfrey Nyakaana (Kampala), Ruth Nankabirwa (Mubende), Sam Engola and Lydia Wanyoto (Lango region), Mike Mukula (Bukedi), Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza (Rwenzori region), Kahinda Otafire (Bunyoro) and Maj. Jim Muhwezi for Ankole region among others.

However, this comes to supplement on efforts by members of parliament who have already bagged Shs29million each to facilitate their consultations.