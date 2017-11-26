THIS WEEK: Medical students want exams cancelled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As government and striking doctors failed to reach an agreement to end industrial action, students studying medicine at Makerere University on Nov.20 asked that the semester be ended because they were not having lectures anymore.

During a meeting with their head of department Prof. Moses Kamya, the more than 200 undergraduate students said they lacked clinical skills to treat patients as doctors who are supposed to equip them with practical skills are away from hospital.

They therefore said it’s illogical for them to be examined on things they haven’t studied.

However since they embarked on industrial action on November 06, all meetings with government to solve their grievances including continuous lack of medical supplies and medicines in hospitals and their low remuneration have flopped forcing healthcare managers to seek services of the army and police medical workers.

If the strike continues, it’s unclear what solution government will have for the medical students and interns.