THIS WEEK: Low turn up for LC voter registration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission witnessed a low turn up for the registration of voters for Women Council, Local Council I and II elections which will take place in a few days.

There was an average of 30 people registered at every polling station in the 59624 villages countrywide. Low turn up for registration was mostly witnessed in the districts of Lira, Oyam, Kakumiro, Masaka, Kibaale, Sembabule, Kyankwanzi, Lyantonde and Buikwe for elections that were last organised in 2001.

Voting for women council elections will take place on Nov 14, LC I on Nov 21 and LC II will be on Dec 7.

The criteria for voting in the LC polls requires residents to stand behind their preferred candidates, a decision that has been criticized by democracy activists as one that is likely to cause intimidation and violence in the exercise.