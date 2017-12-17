THIS WEEK: LDC discontinues over 50 over dodging

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A board of examiners meeting sitting at the Makerere based Law Development Center (LDC) on Dec.07 resolved to discontinue or expel up to 50 students pursuing post graduate diplomas in legal practice for breaching rules. With examinations scheduled to start on Dec.11, the center’s Academic registrar Everest Turyahikayo said those affected were ineligible to sit for the paper for they had failed to score 90% attendance in academic activities during the term.

He said the affected will be able to sit for the papers the following year if they are found to have attended lectures and engaged in all the academic activities that term for Rule 4 of the course provides that a student can only be allowed to sit for examinations in that term if they meet 90 percent attendance requirement of all academic activities.

However, this rule that came into force starting 2014 requires that a discontinued student first writes to the center showing his intention to resume studying before joining afresh.