THIS WEEK: Agasiirwe’s case extended to December 18

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hearing of the case in which former commander of the Special Operations Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Agasiirwe together with other senior officials in the Police force are charged with kidnap of a Rwanda national has been extended to Dec.18 and suspects returned to jail.

During his appearance in court, Agasiirwe who has been denied bail through his lawyer Frank Kanduho asked the army court in Makindye to avail him with the particulars – names, ranks and units of the seven members of the panel trying him saying knowing them would help him in case one of them skips a court session to be asked to leave the panel to allow him get timely justice.

The charged officials – Agasiirwe, Commandant of Police Professional Standard Unit, Senior Commissioner of Police Joel Aguma, former commander of Police Special Operations, Sgt Abel Tumukunde under the Flying Squad, Assistant Superintendent of Police Magada under Crime Intelligence and Faisal Katende under the Flying Squad are said to have in 2013 kidnapped former body guard to the President of Rwanda Joel Mutabazi and handed to his home government where he has been sentenced to life imprisonment.