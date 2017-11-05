THIS WEEK: 100 housing units to be built for Karuma dam workers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Workers on the 600MW Karuma hydropower project will be housed in 100 units including bungalows, apartments, office blocks and laboratories whose construction commenced recently.

The launch of the construction in Kiryandongo district was presided over by Minister of State for Energy Simon D’Ujanga. The housing project will contain an office block for Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL) operations, a modern laboratory, canteen, visitors centre, club house, guest house and staff housing of different types.

D’Ujanga said the first phase concentrated on the building of power generating facilities, and the second phase would be the building of permanent workers houses. The third phase will contribute on implementing the community development action plans.

Two local contractors; Krishna Construction Company Ltd and Seyani International Company Limited were contracted to build the housing facilities.