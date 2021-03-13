We need to put CAF financial stand in healthy position – Dr Motsepe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly elected president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe said they will need to put the the financial stand of the institution in a more healthy position.

The South African businessman and chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns was elected 7th CAF President during the CAF General Assembly held at the Sofitel Hotel & Resort in Rabat, Morocco yesterday. Before the Assembly, three other candidates Augustin Senghor (Senegal), Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) and Jacques Anouma (Ivory Coast) withdrew to support Motsepe.

“We need to make sure we put the financial position of CAF in a more healthy position. We want to bring new partners and lay a foundation that will make African football globally successful,” said Dr Motsepe, adding that he was optimistic about getting things done. The world will only respect us when we perform,” added Dr Motsepe.

The new CAF president added that although it will take a lot of work, he wants the institution and every member Association to be self-sustaining. “I want to see our members enter into partnerships with the private sector to uplift the standard and develop football,” added the new CAF President.

He said he plans to visit all the member Associations in the next 6-12 months as part of a plan to understand the problems facing Member Associates and also to assist in creating better relations with the corporate world.

“There is a great deal of urgency and this is something we all know. One of the things I’m going to propose is that we need to meet regularly as the Member Associates Presidents. We need to close the distance between the members and CAF. I believe we have a clear understanding of what needs to be done. At times we find fancy words to describe what needs to be done but the most important thing is implementation,” said Dr Motsepe.

Apart from Eritrea and Chad who were not represented, 52 members attended the Assembly and voted. The Elective Congress which was graced by the FIFA President Gianni Infantino also unanimously approved to increase the number of Vice-Presidents from three to five.

