We have disappointed Ugandans, says FDC founder member

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One of the founding members of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has confessed that they have disappointed Ugandans who anticipated democratic change of regime after formation of the opposition political party.

Regan Okumu, who is also the Aswa County Member of Parliament in Gulu district said that Ugandans wanted change of government which he claimed (FDC) was well positioned, prepared and capable of delivering. But unfortunately, he said, the core party members ended up in confusion because they had no common ideological ground to define the economic path for Uganda.

Without mentioning any of the party founders by name, Okumu highlighted different methods of work that made some members abandon the party, and also listed some of the challenges they have encountered.

He said they have disappointed Ugandans because the expectation was too much but unfortunately so many things have not gone well. Okumu, who is also the (FDC) Deputy President for northern Uganda said some of the “die hard” party members have decided to contest as independent candidates after losing in the recent primary elections yet their presence was much needed.

However, Okumu, said he has no regrets of being part of a cherished opposition political party that has endeavoured to bring an end to the current regime that has declined to pave way for peaceful transition of power for the past 34 years.

When contacted on phone, Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the spokesperson of (FDC) retorted, “Regan is the Deputy President for northern Uganda so what do you want me to say – if there is anything in regards to his comments call him to clarify!”

However, Patrick Tandrupasi, the (FDC) party flag bearer for Adjumani West Constituency who described the comments as “unfair and baseless” urged Mr Okumu to reverse his utterances because it was not expected out of a senior party member of his calibre.

Tandrupasi said despite of the unconducive political environment for the opposition politicians, as a party they will remain resilient and will not easily surrender the determination to unseat the current regime using democratic means.

Founded on 16th December 2004, the Forum for Democratic Change, (FDC) chose

Dr Kizza Besigye, formerly a close ally of Mr Museveni, as a presidential candidate in 2006 and the subsequent presidential elections.

In November 2012, Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu was elected as President of the FDC until November 2017 when he was defeated by Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the current presidential party flag bearer.

URN