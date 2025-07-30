Watoto Golf tournament to help raise sh350m to support vulnerable women

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sh89 million was raised last year at the inaugural Watoto Golf tournament. The target this year is to again raise as much as sh350 million through sport, to enable Watoto Church care about the community its members live in.

“I was living a hopeless life with my two children in Kampala until Watoto Church members supported me with finances to start a fruit and vegetable stall. This has not only transformed my life to one of faith and hope, but I have also been able to educate my two children,” narrated Betty Tomushabe at Uganda Golf Club on Monday.

Watoto Church intends to support 1,000 more mothers this year by raising sh350 million from the 2025 Watoto Golf tournament due August 9th. The plan is to boost their businesses by offering each mother a business starter kit worth Sh350,000.

Watoto believes that Africa’s greatest resource is women waiting to be empowered. “The harsh reality is that many of these women have been left to bear the brunt of war, poverty, and disease. But when a woman is enabled to reach her full potential, she has the power to raise her family and transform her community and nation at large,” Watoto Church said in a statement.

“We preach the gospel, but we also practice the gospel by caring for the vulnerable,” Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo told the press at the launch of the Watoto Golf Tournament at UGC Kitante.

“This year, we’re teeing off with a purpose—to raise funds that will empower vulnerable mothers to build sustainable businesses and support their families.”

Earlier today, the East African Development Bank had the pleasure of being a part of the official launch of the second Watoto Golf tournament. During the launch, our Uganda Country Manager, Francis Ogwang, presented a dummy cheque representing a contribution of UGX 10 million…

Pastor Rwotlonyo said that through Watoto Neighbourhood, they are empowering the most vulnerable women and girls to reach their full potential. Since inception in 2008, they have reached over 6,500 women in Uganda and South Sudan, providing them with skills for a sustainable future.

The Watoto Golf Tournament is about raising funds to skill vulnerable mothers. “So, whether you are playing or not, you can donate to the cause.”

Sponsors include EADB, Opportunity Bank, Equity Bank, Uganda Airlines, Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA), Acacia Place Limited and Akay Group of Companies

How to enter

A Corporate Team of 4 players – UGX 1 M

Individuals Forming a Team of 4 players – UGX 600K

Senior Players (55 yrs and above) – UGX 100K per person

‘New-to-golf’ (individuals) – UGX 80K per person