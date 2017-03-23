Kenya stretches unbeaten run in draw with Uganda



Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | Kenya stretched an unbeaten run to nine matches by drawing 1-1 at home against Uganda on Thursday.

Michael Olunga gave the “Harambee Stars” a 35th-minute lead in a friendly at Kenyatta Stadium in eastern town Machakos.

Kenya retained the lead against their long-time east African rivals until three minutes from time when Moses Waiswa levelled.

A draw was a predictable outcome given the proximity of the teams in the African national team rankings with Uganda 16th and Kenya 21st.

The Kenyans play the Democratic Republic of Congo at the same venue Sunday as they prepare for a 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone during June.

Machakos is staging the matches because both Nairobi international-standard stadiums are being revamped for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).