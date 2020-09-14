Wakiso leaders decry Covid-19 infections at workplaces

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district authorities have singled out workplaces as the epicentre of Covid-19 transmission.

The District Health Officer, Dr. Mathias Lugoloobi, says most of the Covid19 positive cases registered in the district are from police, prisons, banks, markets, shops and land-related offices.

He attributes the low cases of infections in homes to limited interaction between the workers and local communities.

Dr. Lugoloobi advises workers to always change their clothes and freshen up before getting into contact with their family members whenever they return to their homes.

Wakiso district has so far registered 172 positive Covid19 cases with 136 local transmissions and 36 imported cases.

However, the results of 64 employees of the district who have so far been tested for the virus have returned negative, according to Dr. Lugoloobi.

He condemns the congestion in police cells, saying Police officers are likely to contract Covid-19 infection from the inmates.

Wakiso Resident District Commissioner, Rose Kirabira who heads District Security Committee and Covid19 task force has urged police to revise the mode of transporting suspects and stop overloading them on their patrol vehicles.

She says there is need to decongest police cells by widening them up in order to reduce the risks of spreading the disease.

When contacted for comment, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, said they are trying to implement the Standard Operating Procedures while arresting, transporting and detaining suspects.

He, however, said there are challenges when it comes to transporting suspects because of the limited means available.

********

URN