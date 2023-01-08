VP Alupo woos Acholi to embrace gov’t programmes

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vice President Jessica Alupo has wooed the locals in Acholi Sub-region to embrace the various government programs for the socio-economic transformation of the region.

Alupo said as the new year has started, the people in the region should embrace key areas of education and the Parish Development Model (PDM) to bridge the knowledge gap and fight household poverty.

The Vice president was on Friday speaking to hundreds of Christians who congregated to witness the 78th profession of the Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Gulu at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gulu City.

During the holy ceremony, two sisters made perpetual vows to serve in the sisterhood for life. They are Sr. Mary Lydia Elizabeth Apili from Agwata Parish in Dokolo District and Sr. Mary Joyce Akello from Awach Parish in Gulu District.

Alupo lauded the sisters for making a commitment to serve God for life and their parents for dedicating them to church arguing the task they have chosen is a tough journey.

Sr. Grace Angelica Aciro, the Superior General of Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate Gulu in her remarks however requested the government through the vice president to consider renovating the residence of the nuns saying it is old.

Sr. Aciro noted that the building had already served for 78 years as a shelter for nuns and needed a facelift.

Alupo pledged that the government will look for resources to support the renovation of the sister’s residence.

This morning, I joined the 78th profession of the Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Gulu. I Congratulate all the sisters;one marked her Diamond jubilee, six sisters marked their Golden jubilee, seven marked their Silver jubilee and two sisters made their final vocation vows. pic.twitter.com/ZjWfeaiuGw — Vice President Jessica Alupo (@jessica_alupo) January 6, 2023



Rt. Rev Sanctus Lino Wanok, the Lira Diocese Bishop who led the homily at the ceremony encouraged the sisters who have taken the perpetual vow to remain strong and fight the enemies of Christianity.

He also asked Christians and religious leaders to pray for the sisters so that they overcome challenges along their Christian journeys.

During the ceremony, seven nuns celebrated their Silver Jubilee in the sisterhood, six celebrated the golden Jubilee, and one other celebrated 60 years.

The occasion was marked under the theme “Wake up as consecrated women in the spirit of true love of Christ in order to face the complex reality of today’s world”

URN