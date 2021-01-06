VOTER EDUCATION: Full list of election offences

📌 Election offences and penalties
✳ Voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) ▶ Prison 5 years
✳ Preventing a person from voting ▶ Fine sh100,000
✳ Voting more than once is an offence and on conviction ▶ Fine sh500,000
✳ Refusing to have one’s fingers to be inspected ▶ Fine sh100,000
✳ Election official wrongly counting vote ▶ Fine sh500,000
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are various offences that can be committed by both election officials and stakeholders, during elections.
A handout released by the Electoral Commission last years highlights the offences, quoting from the Presidential Elections Act 2005, as amended, Parliamentary Elections Act 2005, as amended, Electoral Commissions Act Cap 140 and the Local Government Act Cap 243
For example, any Election Officer who knowingly counts a ballot paper in favor of the
candidate for whom it was not cast, commits an offence. On conviction a
person is liable to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand
shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.
For the electorate, voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) is an offence and on conviction one is liable to imprisonment of five years (without option of a
fine).
📌 Other election offences and illegal practices outline in a handbook for voters are:
Election Officials should note the following:
▶ When an Election Officer, an Agent or Observer, at any polling station, assists any voter with a disability, he/she commits an offence.
▶ Failure by the Presiding Officer to submit voting results is an offence and the offender is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 100,000/= (One hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.
▶ Preventing a person from voting is an offence and anyone who commits the offence of obstruction is liable to a fine of 200,000/= (Two hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment for two years.
▶ Any Election Officer who knowingly counts a ballot paper in favor of the candidate for whom it was not cast, commits an offence. On conviction a person is liable to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.
Offences by stakeholders
▶ Pretending to have a disability is an offence and any person who commits
this offence is liable to a fine not exceeding l00,000/= (One hundred
thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.
▶ Assisting a voter without authority is an offence and the offender will
on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two hundred
thousand shillings) or two years imprisonment or both.
▶ Voting more than once is an offence and on conviction a person is liable
to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand shillings) or to
imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.
▶ Refusing to have one’s fingers to be inspected is an offence and the offender
is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 200,000/ (Two hundred thousand shillings) or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.
▶ Voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) is an offence and on
conviction one is liable to imprisonment of five years (without option of a
fine).
▶ Selling alcohol within four hundred metres of any polling station is an
offence and any person who commits this offence is liable on conviction
to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two hundred thousand shillings) or
imprisonment not exceeding twelve months or both.
▶ Any person who arms himself or herself during any part of polling day
with any arms or ammunition without lawful authority commits an offence
and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two
hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding two years or
both.
▶ Preventing a person from voting is an offence and anyone who commits
the offence of obstruction is liable to a fine of 200,000/= (Two hundred
thousand shillings) or imprisonment for two years.
|No.
|Portrait
|Name
(Birth–Death)
|Elected
|Term of office
|Political party
|Prime minister(s)
|Took office
|Left office
|Time in office
|1
|Edward Mutesa
(1924–1969)
|1963
|9 October 1963
|2 March 1966
(deposed.)
|2 years, 144 days
|Kabaka Yekka
|Obote
|2
|Milton Obote
(1925–2005)
|—
|2 March 1966
|15 April 1966
|44 days
|Uganda People’s Congress
|Himself
|15 April 1966
|25 January 1971
(deposed.)
|4 years, 285 days
|Position abolished
|No.
|Portrait
|Name
(Birth–Death)
|Term of office
|Military
|Prime minister(s)
|Took office
|Left office
|Time in office
|3
|Idi Amin
(1925–2003)
|25 January 1971
|11 April 1979
(deposed.)
|8 years, 76 days
|Ugandan Armed Forces
|Position abolished
|No.
|Portrait
|Name
(Birth–Death)
|Elected
|Term of office
|Political party
|Prime minister(s)
|Took office
|Left office
|Time in office
|4
|Yusuf Lule
(1912–1985)
|—
|13 April 1979
|20 June 1979
(deposed.)
|68 days
|Independent
(UNLF)
|Position abolished
|5
|Godfrey Binaisa
(1920–2010)
|—
|20 June 1979
|12 May 1980
(deposed.)
|327 days
|Uganda People’s Congress
(UNLF)
|6
|Paulo Muwanga
(1921–1991)
|—
|12 May 1980
|22 May 1980
(resigned.)
|10 days
|Uganda People’s Congress
(UNLF)
|—
|Presidential Commission
|—
|22 May 1980
|15 December 1980
|207 days
|—
|(2)
|Milton Obote
(1925–2005)
|1980
|17 December 1980
|27 July 1985
(deposed.)
|4 years, 222 days
|Uganda People’s Congress
|Allimadi
|No.
|Portrait
|Name
(Birth–Death)
|Term of office
|Military
|Prime minister(s)
|Took office
|Left office
|Time in office
|7
|General Bazilio Olara-Okello
(1929–1990)
|27 July 1985
|29 July 1985
(resigned.)
|2 days
|Ugandan Armed Forces
|Position vacant
|8
|General Tito Okello
(1914–1996)
|29 July 1985
|26 January 1986
(deposed.)
|181 days
|Ugandan Armed Forces
|Muwanga
Waligo
|No.
|Portrait
|Name
(Birth–Death)
|Elected
|Term of office
|Political party
|Prime minister(s)
|Took office
|Left office
|Time in office
|9
|Yoweri Museveni
(1944–)
|1996
2001
2006
2011
2016
|26 January 1986
|Incumbent
|34 years, 341 days
|National Resistance Movement
|Kisekka
Adyebo
Musoke
Nsibambi
Mbabazi
Rugunda
|No.
|Portrait
|Name
(Birth–Death)
|Term of office
|Political party
|Head(s) of state
|Took office
|Left office
|Time in office
|1
|Milton Obote
(1925–2005)
|9 October 1962
|15 April 1966
|3 years, 188 days
|Uganda People’s Congress
|Elizabeth II
Mutesa
Himself
|Post abolished (15 April 1966 – 18 December 1980)
|2
|Otema Allimadi
(1929–2001)
|18 December 1980
|27 July 1985
(deposed.)
|4 years, 221 days
|Uganda People’s Congress
|Obote
|3
|Paulo Muwanga
(1921–1991)
|1 August 1985
|25 August 1985
|24 days
|Independent
|Okello
|4
|Abraham Waligo
(1928–2000)
|25 August 1985
|26 January 1986
(deposed.)
|154 days
|Independent
|Okello
|5
|Samson Kisekka
(1912–1999)
|30 January 1986
|22 January 1991
|4 years, 357 days
|National Resistance Movement
|Museveni
|6
|George Cosmas Adyebo
(1947–2000)
|22 January 1991
|18 November 1994
|3 years, 300 days
|National Resistance Movement
|Museveni
|7
|Kintu Musoke
(1938–)
|18 November 1994
|5 April 1999
|4 years, 138 days
|National Resistance Movement
|Museveni
|8
|Apolo Nsibambi
(1940–2019)
|5 April 1999
|24 May 2011
|12 years, 49 days
|National Resistance Movement
|Museveni
|9
|Amama Mbabazi
(1949–)
|24 May 2011
|18 September 2014
|3 years, 117 days
|National Resistance Movement
|Museveni
|10
|Ruhakana Rugunda
(1947–)
|18 September 2014
|Incumbent
|6 years, 109 days
|National Resistance Movement
|Museveni