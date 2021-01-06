Wednesday , January 6 2021
VOTER EDUCATION: Full list of election offences

The Independent January 6, 2021

Electoral Commission officials at a polling station. INDEPENDENT /JIMMY SIY

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are various offences that can be committed by both election officials and stakeholders, during elections.

A handout released by the Electoral Commission last years highlights the offences, quoting from the Presidential Elections Act 2005, as amended, Parliamentary Elections Act 2005, as amended, Electoral Commissions Act Cap 140 and the Local Government Act Cap 243

For example, any Election Officer who knowingly counts a ballot paper in favor of the
candidate for whom it was not cast, commits an offence. On conviction a
person is liable to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand
shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

For the electorate, voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) is an offence and on conviction one is liable to imprisonment of five years (without option of a
fine).

📌 Other election offences and illegal practices outline in a handbook for voters are:

Election Officials should note the following:

▶ When an Election Officer, an Agent or Observer, at any polling station, assists any voter with a disability, he/she commits an offence.
▶ Failure by the Presiding Officer to submit voting results is an offence and the offender is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 100,000/= (One hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.
▶ Preventing a person from voting is an offence and anyone who commits the offence of obstruction is liable to a fine of 200,000/= (Two hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment for two years.
▶ Any Election Officer who knowingly counts a ballot paper in favor of the candidate for whom it was not cast, commits an offence. On conviction a person is liable to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

Offences by stakeholders

▶ Pretending to have a disability is an offence and any person who commits
this offence is liable to a fine not exceeding l00,000/= (One hundred
thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.
▶ Assisting a voter without authority is an offence and the offender will
on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two hundred
thousand shillings) or two years imprisonment or both.
▶ Voting more than once is an offence and on conviction a person is liable
to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand shillings) or to
imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

▶ Refusing to have one’s fingers to be inspected is an offence and the offender
is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 200,000/ (Two hundred thousand shillings) or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.
▶ Voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) is an offence and on
conviction one is liable to imprisonment of five years (without option of a
fine).
▶ Selling alcohol within four hundred metres of any polling station is an
offence and any person who commits this offence is liable on conviction
to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two hundred thousand shillings) or
imprisonment not exceeding twelve months or both.
▶ Any person who arms himself or herself during any part of polling day
with any arms or ammunition without lawful authority commits an offence
and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two
hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding two years or
both.
▶ Preventing a person from voting is an offence and anyone who commits
the offence of obstruction is liable to a fine of 200,000/= (Two hundred
thousand shillings) or imprisonment for two years.

