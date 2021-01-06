VOTER EDUCATION: Full list of election offences

📌 Election offences and penalties

✳ Voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) ▶ Prison 5 years

✳ Preventing a person from voting ▶ Fine sh100,000

✳ Voting more than once is an offence and on conviction ▶ Fine sh500,000

✳ Refusing to have one’s fingers to be inspected ▶ Fine sh100,000

✳ Election official wrongly counting vote ▶ Fine sh500,000

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are various offences that can be committed by both election officials and stakeholders, during elections.

A handout released by the Electoral Commission last years highlights the offences, quoting from the Presidential Elections Act 2005, as amended, Parliamentary Elections Act 2005, as amended, Electoral Commissions Act Cap 140 and the Local Government Act Cap 243

For example, any Election Officer who knowingly counts a ballot paper in favor of the

candidate for whom it was not cast, commits an offence. On conviction a

person is liable to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand

shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

For the electorate, voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) is an offence and on conviction one is liable to imprisonment of five years (without option of a

fine).

📌 Other election offences and illegal practices outline in a handbook for voters are:

Election Officials should note the following:

▶ When an Election Officer, an Agent or Observer, at any polling station, assists any voter with a disability, he/she commits an offence.

▶ Failure by the Presiding Officer to submit voting results is an offence and the offender is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 100,000/= (One hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.

▶ Preventing a person from voting is an offence and anyone who commits the offence of obstruction is liable to a fine of 200,000/= (Two hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment for two years.

▶ Any Election Officer who knowingly counts a ballot paper in favor of the candidate for whom it was not cast, commits an offence. On conviction a person is liable to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

Offences by stakeholders

▶ Pretending to have a disability is an offence and any person who commits

this offence is liable to a fine not exceeding l00,000/= (One hundred

thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.

▶ Assisting a voter without authority is an offence and the offender will

on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two hundred

thousand shillings) or two years imprisonment or both.

▶ Voting more than once is an offence and on conviction a person is liable

to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand shillings) or to

imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

▶ Refusing to have one’s fingers to be inspected is an offence and the offender

is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 200,000/ (Two hundred thousand shillings) or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.

▶ Voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) is an offence and on

conviction one is liable to imprisonment of five years (without option of a

fine).

▶ Selling alcohol within four hundred metres of any polling station is an

offence and any person who commits this offence is liable on conviction

to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two hundred thousand shillings) or

imprisonment not exceeding twelve months or both.

▶ Any person who arms himself or herself during any part of polling day

with any arms or ammunition without lawful authority commits an offence

and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two

hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding two years or

both.

▶ Preventing a person from voting is an offence and anyone who commits

the offence of obstruction is liable to a fine of 200,000/= (Two hundred

thousand shillings) or imprisonment for two years.

VOTER EDUCATION HANDBOOK (click HERE to read online)

Uganda Voter Education Hand… by The Independent Magazine

The PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS ACT, 2005 (click HERE to read online)

Uganda’s Presidential E… by The Independent Magazine

📌 PRESIDENTS HISTORY UGANDA

No. Portrait Name

(Birth–Death) Elected Term of office Political party Prime minister(s) Took office Left office Time in office 1 Edward Mutesa

(1924–1969) 1963 9 October 1963 2 March 1966

(deposed.) 2 years, 144 days Kabaka Yekka Obote 2 Milton Obote

(1925–2005) — 2 March 1966 15 April 1966 44 days Uganda People’s Congress Himself 15 April 1966 25 January 1971

(deposed.) 4 years, 285 days Position abolished

No. Portrait Name

(Birth–Death) Term of office Military Prime minister(s) Took office Left office Time in office 3 Idi Amin

(1925–2003) 25 January 1971 11 April 1979

(deposed.) 8 years, 76 days Ugandan Armed Forces Position abolished

No. Portrait Name

(Birth–Death) Elected Term of office Political party Prime minister(s) Took office Left office Time in office 4 Yusuf Lule

(1912–1985) — 13 April 1979 20 June 1979

(deposed.) 68 days Independent

(UNLF) Position abolished 5 Godfrey Binaisa

(1920–2010) — 20 June 1979 12 May 1980

(deposed.) 327 days Uganda People’s Congress

(UNLF) 6 Paulo Muwanga

(1921–1991) — 12 May 1980 22 May 1980

(resigned.) 10 days Uganda People’s Congress

(UNLF) — Presidential Commission — 22 May 1980 15 December 1980 207 days — (2) Milton Obote

(1925–2005) 1980 17 December 1980 27 July 1985

(deposed.) 4 years, 222 days Uganda People’s Congress Allimadi

No. Portrait Name

(Birth–Death) Term of office Military Prime minister(s) Took office Left office Time in office 7 General Bazilio Olara-Okello

(1929–1990) 27 July 1985 29 July 1985

(resigned.) 2 days Ugandan Armed Forces Position vacant 8 General Tito Okello

(1914–1996) 29 July 1985 26 January 1986

(deposed.) 181 days Ugandan Armed Forces Muwanga

Waligo

No. Portrait Name

(Birth–Death) Elected Term of office Political party Prime minister(s) Took office Left office Time in office 9 Yoweri Museveni

(1944–) 1996

2001

2006

2011

2016 26 January 1986 Incumbent 34 years, 341 days National Resistance Movement Kisekka

Adyebo

Musoke

Nsibambi

Mbabazi

Rugunda

No. Portrait Name

(Birth–Death) Term of office Political party Head(s) of state Took office Left office Time in office 1 Milton Obote

(1925–2005) 9 October 1962 15 April 1966 3 years, 188 days Uganda People’s Congress Elizabeth II

Mutesa

Himself Post abolished (15 April 1966 – 18 December 1980) 2 Otema Allimadi

(1929–2001) 18 December 1980 27 July 1985

(deposed.) 4 years, 221 days Uganda People’s Congress Obote 3 Paulo Muwanga

(1921–1991) 1 August 1985 25 August 1985 24 days Independent Okello 4 Abraham Waligo

(1928–2000) 25 August 1985 26 January 1986

(deposed.) 154 days Independent Okello 5 Samson Kisekka

(1912–1999) 30 January 1986 22 January 1991 4 years, 357 days National Resistance Movement Museveni 6 George Cosmas Adyebo

(1947–2000) 22 January 1991 18 November 1994 3 years, 300 days National Resistance Movement Museveni 7 Kintu Musoke

(1938–) 18 November 1994 5 April 1999 4 years, 138 days National Resistance Movement Museveni 8 Apolo Nsibambi

(1940–2019) 5 April 1999 24 May 2011 12 years, 49 days National Resistance Movement Museveni 9 Amama Mbabazi

(1949–) 24 May 2011 18 September 2014 3 years, 117 days National Resistance Movement Museveni 10 Ruhakana Rugunda

(1947–) 18 September 2014 Incumbent 6 years, 109 days National Resistance Movement Museveni