Vision group employee in Mbarara found dead

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An employee of Vision Group in Mbarara District who went missing three days ago has been found dead.

Christine Kabasweka Akiiki’s body was discovered on Saturday in her room on Mayor’s house along Bucunku Road. Kabasweka who is from Kachwamba, Fort Portal Municipality has been working as an accountant.

Anita Mastika, a workmate to the deceased says that several calls had been made to Kabasweka from the office but all went unanswered, which raised suspicion as to what could have happened.

James Mugume, another employee says that Kabasweka was last seen at the office on Wednesday. He says that by the time staff went to her room, she was found lying dead on her bed.

However, her workmates who preferred anonymity said that the deceased who was suffering from unknown illness was depressed after she was informed that her salary was to be cut by 50 percent.

The pay cuts, which take effect this month was announced in communication made last week, by the Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Kabushenga.

According to the communication, Persons earning above 19 million will get a 60 per cent pay cut, those earning between eight and 19 million will take a 45 per cent cut while those earning below 8 million Shillings will take a 40 per cent salary cut.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region Police spokesperson, said that they had not registered any case of a missing person. He, however, says that they are investigating the cause of her death.

URN