VINICIUS: I can improve

NEW JERSEY, United States | Xinhua | Brazil forward Vinicius Jr. said he was not satisfied with his performance despite scoring in a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup Group C opener on Saturday.

“I believe I can improve a lot. I managed to score, but I wasn’t 100 percent at my best technically,” Vinicius said after receiving the man of the match award.

“I can improve that and help Brazil more in attack. I was able to help a lot defensively, where everyone did an impeccable job. We need to improve and keep developing if we want to win the competition.”

Morocco took the lead at New York New Jersey Stadium through Ismael Saibari’s 21st-minute strike. Brazil drew level 11 minutes later when Vinicius cut inside and thumped a powerful drive into the far corner.

Vinicius said Brazil had suffered from nerves in the early stages, adding that the team improved as the match progressed.

“The pressure of the opening game makes it the most difficult match of the tournament,” he said. “We had to adapt as quickly as possible because we conceded very early. We completely changed the way we were playing.”

He gave credit to Morocco, saying the reigning African champion had been a difficult rival.

“We knew it would be complicated because it was an opening match against a team that has been playing together for a long time,” he said.

“They have shown that they have real quality. Now we have to make sure that we come back stronger.”

Brazil will face Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 and Scotland in Miami five days later. ■