Villarreal name Unai Emery as new coach

Madrid, Spain | XINHUA | Spanish La Liga club Villarreal on Thursday announced the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Sevilla and Valencia coach Unai Emery on a three-year contract.

Emery replaces Javier Calleja, who was sacked by the club earlier in the week despite guiding them to an impressive fifth place in the season which has just ended.

Emery arrives at Villarreal with a high reputation, despite his disappointing 18-month spell with Arsenal, which ended with him getting sacked earlier this season after leading the London based outfit to the Europa League final in his first campaign.

The 48-year-old won the Ligue 1 title with PSG and although success in the Champions League eluded him at the powerful French club, he led Sevilla to three successive Europa League titles and consistently finished in the top-four with Valencia.

Emery has other successes in his career, taking Lorca to promotion to the Spanish second division and then leading Almeria to La Liga before joining Valencia.

The Villarreal website confirms that Emery will be officially presented as the new coach at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday.

