VIDEO: ULS threatens to sue those acting contrary to the constitution

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | The Uganda Law Society has resolved to take legal action against persons, and institutions that will act contrary to the constitution and statutory laws during consultations on the age limit amendment.

The decision was arrived at during the 22nd Annual Conference and General Meeting held at the Law Society headquarters in Kampala.

However, there was ambivalence from members of the bar, some arguing that ULS should not give a pronouncement on partisan matters.

