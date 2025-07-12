Vehicle loans driving electric mobility growth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The motor vehicle industry sees electric vehicles dominating the industry sooner than previously expected, as positive sentiments grow.

‎They see the scepticism towards the EV reducing, including attitude about durability and repairability, with the main barrier to the growth of the market now being the cost.

‎However, there is also a growth in the number of financial institutions developing financing products.

‎According to Allen Ssempa, Strategic Partnerships Lead at Auto Show Kampala, flexible financing plans, friendly loan terms, and increased support from banks and auto dealers are bringing ownership of electric or hybrid vehicles within reach for the average Ugandan.

‎“For many Ugandans, cost has been the biggest obstacle to owning an electric or hybrid vehicle. But now, with tailored credit products and structured repayment plans, eco-friendly mobility is no longer a distant dream, but a realistic option for everyday drivers,” she said.‎

‎Homegrown innovations, like Kiira Motors Corporation’s electric vehicle models, reflect a national push to embrace cleaner transport solutions.‎

‎While challenges remain, such as limited charging infrastructure and the relatively high initial cost, Ssempa said local initiatives and emerging financing options are beginning to close the gap.

‎As the global push for cleaner and more sustainable transport gains momentum, Uganda is gradually joining the movement.

‎An increasing number of Ugandans are embracing electric and hybrid vehicles, not just as a trend, but as a smarter, more responsible way to move.

‎The vehicles are not only better for the environment, but also make financial sense.

‎With lower running and maintenance costs, zero or reduced fuel dependence, and less environmental impact, they offer both peace of mind and long-term savings.

‎They produce fewer emissions, require less maintenance, and help reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuels.

‎For many, the appeal lies not only in their environmental impact but also in the long-term financial savings they offer.

‎For cost-conscious Ugandans, the math is starting to make sense already, as lower running costs and fewer visits to the mechanic translate into real savings over time.

‎More importantly, choosing an electric or hybrid car is increasingly seen as a way to contribute to a cleaner, healthier future.

‎To drive uptake, several banks have since introduced green vehicle loan programs with attractive terms, offering lower interest rates, longer repayment periods, and reduced collateral requirements.

‎Adad Araguha, head of asset finance, NCBA Bank, says banks are going a step further by partnering directly with car dealers and EV distributors, creating smooth and convenient financing-to-ownership experiences for customers.

‎“The shift toward electric vehicles isn’t just about early adopters or large corporate fleets anymore. We’re now seeing more middle-income Ugandans stepping into the market, using credit and financing options to buy EVs.

‎This trend is especially strong in Kampala, Entebbe, and other rapidly growing urban centres, where people are becoming more aware of the benefits of cleaner, more affordable transport,” he explained.

‎Beyond private ownership, Araguha said the credit boom is also enabling schools, hospitals, logistics companies, and tour operators to invest in cleaner vehicle fleets, contributing to both economic and environmental progress.‎

‎The Auto Show

‎To deepen awareness and adoption, the Kampala Autoshow is expected to focus mainly on rising trends, cutting-edge automotive technology and latest innovations in eco-friendly vehicles that are shaping the future of driving.

‎Scheduled for this weekend at the Kololo ceremonial grounds, the Autoshow will bring together more than 50 companies in the mobility world, from vehicle manufacturers and spare parts dealers to financing experts, insurance providers, and passionate car lovers.

‎John Bosco Birungi, Brand Manager-Print, Monitor Publications Limited, said this year’s show promises an inspiring mix of exhibitors and activities designed to captivate every visitor.

******

URN