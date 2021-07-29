UWA to compensate family of teenager killed by crocodile

Kaberamaido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA has agreed to compensate the family of Simon Okello, the teenager who was attacked and killed by a crocodile at Okile landing site in Kaberamaido district early this month.

The 14 year old pupil of primary four in Okile-Kobulubulu Primary School met his death after he had gone fishing at Okile landing site.

The Community Liaison Officer of UWA under Elgon region, Jimmy Tinkansimire confirmed the decision when the team visited the home of the deceased on Tuesday to commiserate with the family. The team met the family of the deceased and the leadership of Okile sub county and of Kaberamaido district.

Tinkansimire said that UWA now has a provisional compensation scheme that covers people killed and injured by wildlife outside the protected areas under the UWA Act 2019. The officer added that under the same scheme, they are going to compensate Ngoletak Tubo of Sidok village in Kaabong district who was killed by elephants when he was coming from his garden.

He told the leaders that UWA will also compensate Rogers Ocen, 23, another resident of Kakado village, Okile sub county in Kaberamaido district who was injured by a crocodile when he went fishing in June this year.

UWA’s response to the family in Kaberamaido follows pursuit by a local organization, Prince of Peace Orphans and Widows, POPOW, working in Kaberamaido district, which made repeated calls for UWA’s intervention on crocodile attacks in Kaberamaido. Florence Ringe, the Executive Director of POPOW says the lives of the community will still be at risk if UWA fails to remove the wild crocodile from the lake Kyoga.

The Resident District Commissioner of Kaberamaido, Jimmy Ebil Ssegwa called for vigilance from the community when they go to the lake to draw water or fishing for livelihoods along the lakeshores.

Okile landing site has more than 1,000 people who depend on the lake for water, food and income for survival. There is not a single borehole for the community which now draws water from the lake for drinking and home chores.

Grace Aura and Ojwok Augustine, the relatives of the deceased teenager thanked UWA for coming to commiserate with the family.

