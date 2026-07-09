Naalya SS student dies in suspected suicide

Kampala, Uganda | URN | A senior four student of Naalya Senior Secondary School, Bweyogerere campus, has died in a suspected case of suicide. Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson, says the incident occurred on Wednesday evening. He explains that the deceased’s body was found hanging inside a toilet block in the boys’ section.

“The school administration alerted police immediately, and our team of detectives and Scene of Crime officers from Kira Division Police visited the scene, documented evidence, recorded statements from witnesses, and later conveyed the body to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem,” Owoyesigyire said.

Preliminary police findings indicate that the deceased was last seen entering the toilet block shortly before his lifeless body was discovered. Police recovered a handwritten note believed to have been written by the deceased. “The note has been secured, and its contents are being examined as part of the investigation. Police extend condolences to the family, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult time. Investigations are ongoing and further details will be communicated once available.”Owoyesigyire said.

The case adds to a series of incidents reported in schools and universities over the past two years. In March 2026, Juliana Genevieve Mutyaba, a 20-year-old student at Mengo Secondary School, died shortly after UACE results were released, where she scored 19 points. The same month, a student at Kololo Junior School’s Kayunga-Gombe branch was found dead in the boys’ dormitory, prompting the temporary closure of the school during police investigations.

A year earlier in March 2025, Alvin Ssekandi, a 19-year-old Senior Six student, also died amid what family members described as pressure related to UACE national examinations. Education officials say factors such as intense exam pressure, high expectations around performance, and limited access to mental health support in schools are contributing to student distress, and are calling for stronger counseling services and more open conversations on wellbeing.