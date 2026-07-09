Muwanga Kivumbi, 16 co-accused granted bail on terrorism charges

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, the former Butambala County Member of Parliament, and 16 of his co-accused have secured bail after spending nearly six months on remand over terrorism-related charges.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Lady Justice Susan Okalany, the Deputy Head of the International Crimes Division, granted Kivumbi a cash bail of ten million shillings and ordered each of his three sureties to execute a non-cash bond of five million shillings

The judge also granted bail to 16 of Kivumbi’s co-accused, each of whom was ordered to pay Shs1 million cash bail, while their respective sureties were directed to execute non-cash bonds of Shs5 million. As part of the bail conditions, Kivumbi was ordered to deposit his passport with the court. He and the other accused must report to the Registrar of the International Crimes Division once every month and also report monthly to the Butambala Magistrates Court. They were further barred from travelling outside Uganda without prior permission of the court.

However, the court deferred the bail applications of six co-accused after finding that the sureties presented were not substantial enough.

They are Kelvin Kayanja, Brian Ssewanyana, Brian Muwanguzi, Ivan Akankwasa, Yusuf Ramathan Kiwanuka and Brian Owori. The six were directed to present fresh sureties and return to court on July 13, 2026. Justice Okalany also ordered the prosecution to expedite investigations into the case.

“If the applicants are not committed for trial within one year from the date of this ruling, they may apply to the court for review of the bail terms and conditions,” the judge ruled.

The ruling was read in open court by International Crimes Division Deputy Registrar Juliet Harty Hatanga in the presence of the accused persons, their lawyers, family members and supporters.

Kivumbi and his co-accused filed their bail application on May 4, 2026, through Alaka & Company Advocates and Lukwago & Company Advocates, arguing that they were entitled to bail because they are presumed innocent, have fixed places of residence, strong community ties and substantial sureties.

They also argued that their continued detention amounted to unconstitutionally prolonged remand. In his affidavit, Kivumbi described himself as a 52-year-old family man and former Butambala County MP who served for about 15 years.

He said he has permanent residences in Buwate Village in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, and Bugoye Village in Butambala District, and undertook to comply with all bail conditions if released.

His co-applicants similarly told the court that they had consistently attended court since their arrest between January 14 and January 21, 2026, and would continue to do so.

The defence team, led by former Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, presented Kivumbi’s sureties, including Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, his sister Sarah Lutaaya and his brother Musa Lutaaya, arguing that they were substantial and capable of ensuring his attendance throughout the trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions opposed the application through Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police John Mary Lwebuga, the investigating officer in Butambala Terrorism Criminal Case No. 002 of 2026.

In his affidavit, Lwebuga argued that investigations were still ongoing and that releasing the accused would likely interfere with witnesses and evidence. He also contended that the applicants had failed to sufficiently prove their places of residence, stable economic activities and other ties that would guarantee their return to court.

The prosecution further challenged the suitability of the proposed sureties and disputed Kivumbi’s description of himself as a statesman, arguing that he no longer serves as a Member of Parliament or chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE).

Lwebuga maintained that the accused were flight risks given the gravity of the charges.

Justice Okalany, however, found that the applicants had met the legal requirements for bail and emphasized that they remain presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges stem from allegations that Kivumbi and his co-accused orchestrated attacks on Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre during the January 2026 election period.

According to the prosecution, the attacks were intended to intimidate the public and disrupt government operations, resulting in the destruction of public infrastructure and vehicles and the deaths of seven people.

The accused had been held in different detention facilities, including Luzira Upper Prison, Kigo Prison, Kitalya Mini-Max Prison, Luzira Women’s Prison and Naguru Remand Home.

Thursday’s proceedings attracted scores of supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform, including Members of Parliament and senior party officials, who packed the courtroom under heavy security deployment by the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force.

Following the ruling, the accused remained briefly in the court cells as officials processed the required bail payments and documentation before their release.