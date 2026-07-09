Muyingo calls for compulsory agriculture education

Jinja, Uganda | URN | The Acting Minister of Education and Sports, Chrysostom Muyingo, is optimistic that making agriculture a compulsory subject in secondary schools will equip young people with the practical skills needed to transform one of Uganda’s most important economic sectors.

Speaking at the opening of the National Agricultural Education Show in Jinja City on Tuesday, Muyingo said agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy and exposing learners to the subject from an early age will nurture innovation, entrepreneurship and a new generation of job creators.

Agriculture is the largest employer in Uganda, providing livelihoods for an estimated 70 per cent of the population, particularly in rural areas. The sector contributes about a quarter of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and accounts for the majority of export earnings through commodities such as coffee, tea, fish, maize, beans, cotton and horticultural products.

Despite its significance, the sector continues to face challenges including low productivity, climate change, post-harvest losses and limited adoption of modern technologies. But Muyingo says that making agriculture compulsory is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical application by enabling students to acquire hands-on skills alongside theoretical knowledge.

“The practical components of agricultural education help learners move beyond textbooks to apply knowledge in real-life situations. This is how we can build a generation that sees agriculture not simply as subsistence farming but as a business and a source of innovation,” he said.

He noted that Uganda’s future agricultural transformation will depend on young people who are prepared to embrace technology, innovation and sustainable farming practices.

According to Muyingo, integrating education with digital innovation, climate-smart agriculture and agribusiness training will equip learners with the skills required to increase productivity, adapt to climate change and create employment opportunities. He challenged students to remain resilient as they pursue innovative solutions to agricultural challenges.

“Continue experimenting and embrace technology because the future of agriculture will be shaped by young people with resilience and commitment to creating sustainable solutions through innovation,” Muyingo said.

The annual Agricultural Education Show brings together learners from schools across the country to showcase innovations, research projects and technologies aimed at improving agricultural production and addressing challenges faced by farmers.

Among the exhibitors was Emmanuel Mulinge, who developed a food storage technology designed to reduce aflatoxin contamination in cereals such as maize. Mulinge explained that the innovation was developed as a school project to help farmers adopt safer and more efficient post-harvest handling practices.

He said aflatoxin contamination remains one of the leading causes of post-harvest losses, reducing the quality and market value of grain while posing serious health risks to consumers.

“Our innovation is intended to help farmers preserve the quality of their harvests, reduce losses and ultimately earn more from their produce,” Mulinge said, adding that he hopes to collaborate with fellow innovators to commercialise the technology and make it affordable and accessible to farmers across Uganda.