US, Belgium launch Shs40bn health project in Nwoya district

A four year project funded by USAID and implemented by Enabel, the Belgian development agency in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Enabling Health Acholi (EHA) is set to strengthen health systems in the Acholi sub region in districts of Nwoya, Gulu, Amuru and Omoro and will be implemented through a Results Based Financing (RBF) model at a cost of $11m (Shs4b0n).

While presiding over the launch of EHA at Koch Goma Health Centre III in Nwoya district, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah told the residents of Nwoya and other districts to be accountable in how they use the project adding that the RBF model will ensure whether they get more financing in future.

He also thanked Minister for Health Jane Aceng for her efforts in making sure the project gets underway. US Ambassador Deborah Malac said the Results-based financing has shown great promise as a way to confront challenges. “Placing emphasis on results and incentivizing stakeholders to achieve those results has improved health outcomes and increased demand and availability of quality services among vulnerable populations,” she said.

The Belgian Ambassador to Uganda Rudi Veestraeten and the Enabel Resident Representative Christelle Jocquet hailed the people of Acholi for their cooperation.

