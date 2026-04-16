Uganda loses $269 million annually to malaria

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda loses over one trillion Ugandan shillings (about 269 million U.S. dollars) annually to malaria, according to estimates by the World Bank, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said Monday, stressing that prevention is key to reversing these losses.

Speaking at a retreat of the ruling National Resistance Movement in central Ugandan district of Kyankwanzi, Aceng said malaria continues to undermine household incomes, education outcomes and workforce productivity.

Highlighting the broader social impact, Aceng said reducing malaria infections leads to fewer days lost from school and work, while freeing up household resources for food, school fees and investment.

“Every shilling spent on malaria prevention returns multiple shillings in preserved human capital. This is not an expense — it is Uganda’s best investment.”

She reiterated the government’s shift toward preventive healthcare, warning that over-reliance on treatment is unsustainable.

Uganda has introduced the malaria vaccine into its routine immunization program and continues to scale up interventions such as mosquito control and public awareness campaigns.

Aceng called on political leaders to support community-level efforts to reduce malaria prevalence, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women.

Despite ongoing interventions, malaria remains one of the leading causes of illness and death in Uganda, posing a persistent challenge to both public health and economic growth. ■