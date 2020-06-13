URA struggles to curb smuggling at porous border points in Busia

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Revenue Authority-URA is struggling to stop smuggling at the porous routes of Malaba town council in Tororo and Busia districts.

Residents still smuggle Kenya cement, rice, sugar, cartons of wheat flour, salt, white polythene bags, biscuits, sweat cones and PK chewing gums among others into Uganda through the illegal routes both in Malaba and Busia.

James Malinzi, the URA Eastern Region Manager says that they have increased surveillance and enforcement specifically on consolidated centres, both at transit and porous routes to ensure smuggling is minimized.

He says smuggled items are transported to Bugiri, Iganga, Jinja and Kampala among other districts.

Martin Wandera, a resident of Mugungu B village says that smugglers have opened up many porous routes that link them to Kenya and Uganda.

Geoffrey Mbulu Kawo, the LCI chairman Mugungu B village in Western Division says that security officers deployed at the porous routes are abetting the smuggling through extorting money ranging between Kshs.500 to Kshs.1000.

Michael Ochieng, the LCI secretary Marachi C village says that many people are passing through the area to Kenya and back despite the outbreak of covid-19 in both countries.

Jane Mangeni says that the security personnel deployed are the border should be transferred because they have failed to stop smuggling.

******

URN