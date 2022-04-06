UPL teams to observe moment of silence in honor of former Speaker Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Premier League team captains are set to wear black armbands, observe a moment of silence before kickoff of all games organized by the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA, that will be played between April 6th-10th, 2022 to honour the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

All football clubs across Uganda will observe a minute of silence before kickoff of all FUFA match competitions (Women and Men) between 6th and Sunday 10th April 2022 in memory of Rt. Hon. Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah.

May His Soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/UT6lv5v4Gy — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) April 6, 2022

FUFA’s third Vice President Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, says this is one of the key decisions reached by the FUFA Executive Committee meeting held last Saturday. Nakiwala explains that they agreed that all Uganda Premier League-UPL and FUFA women teams join the country to pay tribute to the fallen speaker.

Ahmed Hussein, FUFA’s Communications Director says that the decision will be implemented in all competitions including matches at the district level, FUFA Big league and regional tournaments.

The directive will be implemented during the premier league fixtures between Bright Stars against Busoga United, Arua Hill vs Gaddafi, Police FC against Onduparaka, and SC Villa derby against Express, among other games.

Oulanyah died on March 20th 2022 in Seattle, United States of America. He will be buried at his ancestral home in Omoro district on April 9th 2022. In his last appearance at a FUFA sanctioned event, Oulanyah was the Chief Guest of the FUFA Airtel awards ceremony and crowned the FUFA Airtel male player of the year.

Then, Oulanyah pledged to support the development of football in his capacity as the speaker of parliament. He will also be remembered for his role as the goalkeeper of parliament’s football team and patron of the Acholi Province Drum team.

*****

URN