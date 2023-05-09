Upgrading Anglican Martyrs Shrine arena requires Sh1.1billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Martyrs Development Committee is seeking up to 1.150 billion Shillings to purchase a public address system and roof the sitting arena at the Anglican Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo.

Uganda Martyrs Development Committee Chairperson Retired Bishop Jackson Matovu said roofing of the sitting arena is estimated to cost 620 million while the public address system will cost 520 million Shillings.

Bishop Matovu disclosed this while speaking to URN in an interview on Monday in the wake of the advanced redevelopment stage of the Shrine, and preparations to host the Martyrs’ Day celebrations slated for June 3. He explained that previously, the Kigezi and Ankole Dioceses that hosted the Martyrs Day Celebrations before 2021 contributed funds to roof the amphitheater.

The Provincial Assembly of the Church of Uganda chose the Eastern Cluster comprising the dioceses of Mbale, Sebei, Soroti, Busoga, Bukedi, Central Busoga, Kumi, Karamoja, North Mbale, and North Karamoja to lead the 2023 Martyrs’ Day celebrations. Bishop Matovu says that the Eastern Cluster will be tasked to contribute money for one of the two items.

Bishop Matovu added that the Committee already acquired the Public Address System on credit and it is currently being connected ahead of this year’s martyrs day commemoration pending clearance once the funds are raised.

The Eastern Cluster Central Executive Committee Chairperson Rebecca Kadaga Alitwala, also the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs said at least 40,000 pilgrims are expected at the new facility. Kadaga said her Committee will conduct a fundraising dinner this month, and rallied people of goodwill to join them in order to make the forthcoming event a success.

The construction of the 13.1 billion Shillings amphitheatre at the Shrine which started in June 2021 was the brainchild of the late Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo, the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda. Engineers are now doing final landscaping, installations, and other facelifts.

Circular in the design, the construction of the amphitheatre was partially funded by well-wishers and the Government. It comprises rows of seats, a section for very important persons (VIPs), and walkways, among others.

