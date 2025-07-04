UPDF to recruit 11,500 soldiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has announced a nationwide recruitment of 11,500 new soldiers this month.

Major General Felix Kulaigye, Director of Defence Public Information, announced at Mbuya Military Headquarters that applicants will submit their applications through the UPDF website from July 7 to July 11, 2025.

Kulaigye said that while the UPDF aims to recruit 11,500 personnel to boost manpower, the exact division between regular and professional categories will depend on the number of successful applicants.

The regular prospective recruits are required to be between 18-22 years with a minimum qualification of the Uganda Certificate of Education, while the prospective professional recruits include grade five teachers and Air Force Professionals.

“With teachers, they should be between 18-25 years, with a National Diploma from known institutions, while the Air Force professionals will be between 18-30 years; these will include pilots, pilot instructors, aircraft maintenance personnel, air traffic controllers, and meteorologists with relevant scientific backgrounds,” Kulaigye said.

He added: “Another group of professionals to be recruited by the UPDF includes those with degrees in Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Electronic Engineering. Additionally, candidates with a science background at the senior six level will also be considered.” Kulaigye further noted.

According to the UPDF, shortlisted applicants will be published on the UPDF website and notice boards at district and city headquarters, along with dates for physical screening at designated district recruitment centres.

The recruits are further required to be citizens, present a medical examination report, national identity cards, local council and RDC recommendation letters, and original copies of their academic papers, three passport-size photos, among others, before being taken through the other physical and medical tests by the recruitment team.

The UPDF stated that the online application process is an effort to address concerns of extortion and corruption that have been raised during previous nationwide recruitment exercises.

