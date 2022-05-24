UPDF soldier, five others remanded over robbery of UGX100M

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defense Forces soldier has been remanded to Makindye military police barracks on charges of robbing 100 million shillings from Shafik Bukenya, a businessman dealing in gold.

Lance Corporal Eric Tumwine Bizimungu, also known as John attached to the 3rd Battalion was on Monday afternoon charged before the General Court Martial presided over by Lt General Andrew Gutti.

Tumwine was charged together with James Namisi, aka Papa Commander, a boda boda rider and resident of Butabika Hospital quarters and Titus Wandera Luboho, an Airtel money agent and resident of Kirinya zone, Kiira municipality in Wakiso district .

Others are: Alex Wangutusi Timbiti, aka Bob a peasant and resident of Mbuya Katoogo LC1 in Nakawa Division, Derrick Nanyindo, a driver and resident in Kirinya Parish, Kireka town council in Wakiso district and Jordan Muwonge, also driver residing in Naguru in Kampala city.

It is alleged that the accused persons and others still at large around December 26th, 2021 while at Gambwa trading centre along Myazi Kassanda toad in Kassanda district robbed Shafik Bukenya of his cash amounting to 100 million shillings and immediately before and after the robbery, used violence on him to retain the stolen money.

The suspects have however denied the charges and the civilians been remanded to Kigo prison until June 14th 2022 as investigations continue.

Sources have told Uganda Radio Network that Bukenya is a businessman dealing in gold and by the time of the robbery, he had left his home in Kasangati and gone to purchase gold around Mubende and Kassanda Mines.

This is not the first time that one of the suspects Alex Wangutusi aka Timbiti is being arraigned before the General Court Martial for robbery related to gold.

Barely a year ago, Timbiti was charged together with 8 suspects on charges of robbing 30 Kilograms of gold worth millions of money from from Muhindo Buhangwa, his mobile phone, 160,000 shillings cash and also 165,000 shillings from Moses Kamatha among other items.

But Timbiti and his co accused were given bail, which he has reportedly violated and committed fresh crimes.

URN