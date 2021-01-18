UPDF major shot dead in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces are investigating the shooting of a Major to death in Luwero district.

Major Noel Mwesigye whose barracks of attachment is not yet established was shot dead at a private residence located at Masinga village in Kikyusa sub county in Luwero district.

Abubaker Ssematimba the LC 3 Chairperson of Kikyusa sub county says that two assailants riding a motorbike attacked Mwesigye between 9;00-10pm on Sunday night and shot him in stomach while he was closing his car after returning at home.

Ssematimba added that the assailants run away with his pistol before they attacked another resident Rajab Sseruwu a resident of Kyakatula village and robbed him of 450,000 shillings which he had got from selling his coffee.

Ssematimba adds that residents rushed Major Mwesigye to Holly Cross Health Center III in Kikyusa town but he died just on reaching there.

The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces have since transferred the body to Bombo Military Hospital for postmortem.

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso the Spokesperson of UPDF that said investigations to find the assailants as well as their motive are already underway.

“Its true that our senior officer was gunned down by unknown assailants but I am yet get more details on the deceased officer and the incident,“ Byekwaso told URN Reporter on phone.

In December last year, John Musisi Primary School teacher and a resident of Mulajje village in Bamunanika Sub County, was shot dead in broad daylight.

In August last year, Musa Katinda Bisaso, a resident of Tweyanze village in Katikamu Sub County was also shot dead in a suspected land wrangle with his brothers.

Police arrested two soldiers attached to the Special Forces Command-SFC at Nakasongola Cantonment who were allegedly hired to kill Katinda.

They were identified as Private Jackson Apiku and Sadiq Olobo. The duo was allegedly hired by the deceased’s own sibling to kill his brother Katinda. The two are facing murder charges in the Court Martial.

