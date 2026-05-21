Uganda challenges visiting Australians to share the Pearl of Africa story when they return home

Uganda Moves to Convert Australian Tourism Interest Into Visitor Numbers After Countrywide Familiarisation Tour.

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | A delegation of Australian tourism professionals who recently completed a countrywide familiarisation tour across Uganda has met Uganda’s High Commissioner to Australia for a strategic reflection on how their experience can be translated into stronger tourism numbers, deeper market visibility, and increased arrivals from Australia.

The engagement brought together representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda Wildlife Authority, tourism stakeholders, private sector actors, and passionate destination advocates committed to strengthening Uganda’s presence in the Australian travel market.

The meeting followed an extensive journey across Uganda, where the delegation experienced the country’s wildlife, landscapes, conservation models, cultural warmth, and community-linked tourism offerings.

Officials said the familiarisation trip was not designed as a ceremonial visit, but as a practical market-building intervention intended to position Uganda more competitively among Australian travellers seeking meaningful long-haul adventure.

Speaking during the engagement, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Australia Dorothy Samalie Hyuha said the next priority is to convert the delegation’s experience into real travel movement.

“The goal is to see more Australians choosing Uganda,” the High Commissioner said.

“We want more visitors to move from hearing about the Pearl of Africa to booking the Pearl of Africa, travelling to the Pearl of Africa, and returning home as ambassadors of Uganda’s tourism story.”

The High Commissioner noted that Australia presents a strong opportunity for Uganda because Australian travellers are already culturally familiar with long-haul travel, adventure tourism, wildlife experiences, and nature-based holidays.

According to the High Commissioner, Uganda’s unique advantage lies in offering experiences that combine wildlife, conservation, community, culture, and emotional connection.

“Australians are not just looking for another destination,” the High Commissioner added.

“They are looking for journeys with meaning. Uganda gives them that. Our task is to ensure that more Australians know this, access this, and experience this.”

Uganda Tourism Board chief executive Juliana Kagwa said the visit demonstrated significant untapped potential within the Australian outbound tourism market.

She explained that Uganda must now focus on converting positive impressions into measurable numbers through stronger packaging, consistent promotion, and direct partnerships with travel agents, tour operators, media personalities, and destination marketers.

“This familiarisation trip has shown us the power of experience,” Kagwa said.

“When Australian travel professionals see Uganda for themselves, they understand the product more deeply. The next step is to turn that understanding into more packages, more bookings, more referrals, and more visitor numbers.”

Kagwa added that Uganda’s tourism sector must become more intentional in using familiarisation trips as a bridge between destination awareness and commercial conversion.

She said Australia represents a premium opportunity because its travellers are increasingly interested in wildlife, conservation, community tourism, wellness travel, cultural immersion, and authentic African experiences.

Tourism stakeholders at the meeting said the delegation’s reflections confirmed Uganda’s potential to grow as a preferred long-haul destination for Australians.

They observed that experiences such as gorilla tracking, chimpanzee tracking, the River Nile, national parks, cultural encounters, community tourism, and conservation-led travel create a compelling proposition for the Australian market.

Officials from Uganda Wildlife Authority emphasised that Uganda’s wildlife product remains one of the country’s strongest global assets, especially when presented together with conservation impact and community benefit.

They noted that modern travellers increasingly want to know that their tourism spending contributes to environmental protection, employment, local enterprise, and community resilience.

For Uganda, the meeting represented more than a post-trip review. It was a destination conversion moment. The delegation had seen the country beyond brochures.