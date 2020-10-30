UPDF confirms shoot-out at South Sudan border

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A clash between Uganda’s army UPDF and that of South Sudan (SSDPF) occurred Tuesday along the border at Ngomoromo, with two soldiers reported killed.

“Both diplomatic and military engagements are yielding positive results to restore normalcy along our common borders. UPDF will continue to pursue for safety alongside our borders to enable trade and peaceful coexistence in the spirit of PanAfricanism,” said Uganda army spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso.

South Sudan’s Eye Radio reported that two SSPDF soldiers were shot dead at a contested part of Magwi County in Eastern Equatorial State

Quoting South Sudan army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai, Eye Radio said the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at Pogee , Pajok Payam in Magwi County.

“They (Uganda) are now patrolling the area, they have deployed in the area and they are intimidating civilians who are farming in the area and this is the background of the problem in Pogai it is a deeply rooted claim of the area of Magwi County,” a local politican said.

In June, a similar incident occurred around Fitina-Mbaya – also called Buya, a contested part of Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria state.

Four SSPDF soldiers and one National Police Service officer were reportedly shot and killed by the UPDF.