Upcountry bus fares stable

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Upcountry bus fares have normalized as bus companies struggle to get passengers.

A week to Christmas, bus companies increased transport fares from Kampala to their various destinations.

However, the transport fares after Christmas for all routes are stable due to the few numbers of travellers.

Transport to Gulu which was 40,000 shillings to 50,000 shillings a week ago, has reduced to 20,000-25,000 shillings. To Agago district, transport is now 35,000-40,000 shillings from 60,000 shillings.

For the Eastern Route, the fares have increased by 5,000 shillings. Transport to Soroti is 25,000 shillings from 30,000 and 35,000, Kaberamaido 30,000 shillings from 35,000 and Serere 30,000 from 35,000 shillings.

Transport to Masaka which was initially 30,000 shillings is now 15,000 shillings, Bushenyi 25,000 shillings from 40,000 shillings while Ibanda is 30,000 shillings from 70,000 shillings.

However, prices are expected to surge in the coming when many people return from upcountry.

Elias Kisito, the Manager Swift Safaris which plies the western route says that passengers travelling upcountry are few. He says that they expect many passengers from upcountry in the coming days.

Tom Abeku, the Supervisor Kakise bus company which plies the Eastern route says that by midday, three buses had been loaded unlike during the Christmas period when at the same time they had loaded up to 9 buses. He says averagely the buses are travelling with 30 passengers.

Daniel Obua, of Makome Bus Company which plies the Northern route, notes that they reduced the bus fares due to lack of passengers.

Brian Otekaniza a booking clerk with YY Coaches says that despite the fares remaining the same at 25,000 shillings to Soroti, there are no travellers.

Suzan Kisembo, a booking clerk for Jussy Bus Company says business is still low. She says that by midday one bus had been loaded, compared to Christmas period when three buses had been loaded at the same time.

URN