Unmasking the elegance of Juan’s Masquerade Ball

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | The rain poured and the evening air carried a crisp chill but inside Baoli Restaurant, the atmosphere was nothing short of fiery. This Sunday, the upscale venue was filled with a world of mystery and sophistication with an exclusive Masquerade Ball hosted by Juan Nsabiye. The event welcomed a sampling of Kampala’s elite, all draped in Black tie gowns and suits topped off with intricate masks.

Guests were ushered in by name with a warm welcome from the courteous hostesses and a cool hand-off of a signature Tanqueray Gin & Tonic of the Sevilla or London Dry variety on the way to their reserved tables.

There was a quick stop at the picturesque masquerade photo booth as guests posed in their finest attire, each capturing their unique style before stepping into the main room. The dim, ambient lighting gave the venue an alluring air of mystery as the Kampala skyline glowed beyond the floor-to-ceiling windows for a scenic backdrop behind the elegant evening.

Nancy Nansikombi, the Tanqueray Brand Manager spoke about the ball saying, “This evening embodies the spirit of Tanqueray with everything sophisticated, vibrant, and unforgettable about it. Today, we toast to the growing appreciation for premium experiences, and it’s amazing to see how Juan has brought together such an incredible group of people to celebrate in style.”

A massive gourmet spread that can best be defined as a global tour of flavours was hard to miss to the right of the room. The curated menu featured a culinary range including Cojon Fish, Mutton Curry, Tempura Chicken Sushi, Salmon Avocado Rolls, Pork Tacos, Beef and Chicken sliders and skewers. The bits and bites on the menu paired exquisitely with the free-flowing Tanqueray cocktails to cater to the tastes of every palate and keep spirits high.

In the earlier part of the evening, a gentle lull of conversation underpinned by the chill and upbeat music from DJ Chef slowly filled the room. As the rhythm, drinks vibe lept flowing, spontaneous dance sessions would break out across the floor with guests showcasing everything from playful Macarena motions to passionate salsa sessions. As the night deepened, Lil Stunner took control of the DJ decks for an Afrobeats and Amapiano set that ignited the floor and had everyone dancing into the night.

In all, this Masquerade Ball proved that even a cold, rainy night can’t dull the warmth and unmatched allure of a well-curated blend of great company, exquisite cocktails and a night that will be remembered long after the masks come off. Uganda Breweries has intriguing offers and packages that were served this ball well, so be on the lookout for such Soiree or Party offerings to elevate your celebration too.