Universities to shift evening classes due to curfew

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | University administrators in Kampala have indicated plans to move evening classes students to afternoon because of the curfew as finalists prepare to resume studies.

It comes two days after President; Yoweri Museveni announced plans to allow learners in candidate classes and finalists in tertiary institutions and universities to resume studies.

However, the curfew, which runs from 7:00pm to 6am, will affect evening students who usually study until 9pm.

Reuben Twinomujuni, the Public Relations Officer Kyambogo University, says they are considering moving evening class students to the day program to cope up with the curfew.

He says the university task force is also considering revising some of the standard operating procedures to prevent corona virus infections and enforcement of social distancing, face mask wearing and hand washing among others.

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Makerere University Vice chancellor, says management will adjust some programs in case the curfew continues so that students can complete their studies.

Nawangwe says they will reduce on the hours of the lectures because of the huge population to allow all students study during day and have enough time to return home.

Dr. Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, the Kampala International University Vice chancellor, says the university will devise means to ensure all students appear during day for few hours and catch up online.

He however, says it will be easy and safer if they adjust to online studying so that the content is completed. He notes that the university will dialogue with class representatives to ensure provision of guidelines.

Professor Vicente Kakembo, the Vice Chancellor Muteesa 1 Royal University, says they are waiting for communication from the Education Ministry as they also hold video conference meetings to draft timetables for the finalists.

*******

URN