UNEB: S.3 student projects to focus on community development using local resources

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has announced that the official theme for the 2025 Senior Three (S.3) student projects will focus on “Utilization of Available Resources for Community Development.” In a circular issued to headteachers, Sebastian Ngobi, the Acting Executive Director of UNEB, emphasized that the theme is essential for completing the student projects.

Ngobi added that aligning the projects with the theme will not only ensure that students are meeting the requirements for their end-of-cycle assessment but also help them develop skills that are relevant to their communities.

“Headteachers are required to communicate this theme effectively to both teachers and learners to ensure its proper implementation, keeping in mind the timelines and the significance of the project in the learners’ acquisition of skills and certification,” the circular reads in part.

Project work is a mandatory component of the new lower secondary curriculum, and students who do not complete their projects or fail to secure project marks are not be eligible for a certificate, even if they sit for their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) final exams.

Jeniffer Musumba Kalule, the UNEB spokesperson, said that the theme encourages projects that are relevant to students’ communities and have the potential to make a positive impact locally. “The theme is designed to be broad enough to ensure that every learner can undertake a project that is not only feasible but also impactful within their community, provided they are properly guided,” said Kalule.

According to the guidelines, students are expected to integrate knowledge from different subject disciplines when undertaking their projects. Different teachers that our reporter talked to said that in the lower classes (S.1 and S.2), projects are subject-specific, but in Senior Three, students are required to combine knowledge from various subjects.

The projects are also assessed across multiple stages, from planning to implementation, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of each student’s ability to apply what they have learned. This new approach aims to provide a more practical and holistic learning experience, allowing students to demonstrate their understanding of real-world issues and contribute positively to their communities.

Joseph Musaazi, a teacher at Archbishop Kiwanuka Secondary School in Masaka City, acknowledged the positive aspects of the S.3 student projects but expressed concerns about several challenges that could impede their successful implementation. “While the concept of utilizing available resources for community development is a great initiative, there are a few downsides that we need to address to make the process smoother for both students and teachers.”

Musaazi stated. One of the main issues he raised was the teacher-student ratio, especially in large classes. He explained, “In classes with many learners, it becomes difficult to provide adequate guidance and assessment. More teachers are needed to ensure that each student receives the attention they deserve, especially when working on projects that require continuous support and feedback.”

Time management also emerged as a significant concern. Musaazi pointed out that many students struggle to balance the demands of project work, practical assignments, and the theoretical part of the curriculum. “Some students find it challenging to manage their time effectively, and this can impact the quality of their projects. Balancing these tasks is not always easy, especially when deadlines approach,” he noted.

Additionally, Musaazi highlighted that some projects may require funding, which could present difficulties for schools and students in areas with limited resources. “Certain projects demand financial support for materials or tools, and not all schools or students can afford this,” he added. “Without adequate funding, some students may struggle to complete their projects, which could affect their overall performance.”

Despite these challenges, Musaazi remains hopeful that with proper guidance and support, students will be able to overcome these hurdles and make the most of the opportunity to engage in meaningful, community-based projects.

URN