UNEB halts registration of 2020 candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the school term has been cut shot due to the country wide covid-19 mitigation measures, the Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB has halted registration process for candidates who will sit for national examinations this year.

The moves come a time when schools have been advising parents with students in candidate classes to come along with all the necessary requirements for registration as they pick up their children from school.

The registration process was scheduled to start April 1. “It will however, be put on hold until school’s resume. The board will communicate accordingly,” a statement from UNEB reads in part.

Jennifer Kalule Musumba, the UNEB spokesperson, says the decision was after realizing that schools had already started panicking in fear of failing to register their candidates for exams slated later in the year.

Musumba says parents who had already paid in registration money to schools should ensure that they keep their receipts as back up just in case schools try to charge them again when the exercise is reopened.

She says a number of school head teachers have always cheated parents by collecting registration fees but fail default in payments to UNEB. She says UNEB has not received any payment from any schools as school begin a 32-day closure over coronavirus.

Musumba however notes that upon reopening registration parents will be availed with codes to check registration status of their learners.

In the same development, UNEB has also advised all people accessing their services which include but not limited application of equating academic documents, application for centres, application for jobs as examiners and scouts and application for letters of verification of results to use their online whereas collection of the letters will be strictly on invitation.

President Museveni on Wednesday ordered a 32-day closure for schools, churches and mosques.

