UNEB gives schools five weeks to register candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Schools have five weeks to register candidates for their final examinations, according to Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB.

The UNEB Spokesperson, Janipher Kalule, says the schools have five weeks from the resumption of candidate classes on October 15th, 2020 to register the candidates to enable the exams body to organize.

She says that UNEB has already sent schools the E-registration software to kick start the exercise.

According to the UNEB registration structure, primary seven candidates will pay Shillings 34,000. Those who fail to pay in time will pay Shillings 68,000 for late registration.

Ordinary level candidates will pay Shillings 164,000 while private candidates will pay an additional Shillings 15,000.

Advanced level candidates will pay Shillings 186, 000 and additional Shillings 18,000 for private candidates. Late registration will attract a 50 or 100 percent surcharge depending on the payment period.

Government closed schools in March this year as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

URN