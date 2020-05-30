UNBS certifies six companies to manufacture face masks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has given a green light to six companies to start manufacturing face masks that meet the required standards.

The standards body said “this is in line with the UNBS mandate of consumer protection aimed at protecting Ugandans from buying substandard non-medical face masks which could be harmful to their health in the wake of coronavirus.

The companies are; Lida Packaging Products Ltd based in Mbalala Mukono, Southern range Nyanza Limited in Buikwe, Evergreen Safaries limited in Mutundwe, Jude color solutions Limited in Kampala, Winfred Fashion designers Limited in Ntinda and Fine Spinners Limited in Bugolobi. All the six companies will be making non-medical face masks.

These are among the few that are seeking certification to start making face masks. UNBS says at least “55 companies have applied for certification thus the number of companies certified to manufacture non-medical face masks is expected to increase.”

As Uganda eases lockdown measures, all Ugandans are expected to wear masks. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had said the masks would be made by Nytil alone but it quickly became clear that Nytil alone could not produce masks for more than 30 million people on short call hence the involvement of more companies. People are supposed to receive these masks free of charge.

Uganda continues to confirm more cases of the coronavirus now totaling 329. Most of the cases are truck drivers with their contacts in the community. Ministry of Health says the contacts are in quarantine.

