UNAA’s vice-president Muvawala found dumped in Buliisa

BULIISA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The vice-president of the Uganda North American Association (UNAA), Charles Bukenya Muvawala, has been found dumped in Buliisa District.

Muvawala was reportedly abducted on Wednesday from Happy Boyz Bar in Nakulabye in Kampala at around 1:00 am.

However, Muvawala, who is also a supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP), claimed on Friday that his abductors dumped him in a swamp in Buliisa district after being tortured.

Images trending on social media show Muvawala appearing weak with several torture marks all over his body.

Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) President, confirmed speaking with Muvawala, who recounted his ordeal of being tortured by his abductors and dumped in a swamp in Buliisa.

“I’ve just spoken with our comrade, Charles Muvawala, who was abducted after 1 am on Wednesday and had been missing since. He says his captors dumped him in a swamp in Buliisa District after many hours of torture. He is gravely shaken by the ordeal. We must all unite in fighting against the lawlessness that has come to define our country!” said Kyagulanyi in a tweet on his X.

Attempts by a URN reporter in Buliisa to find out the exact place where Bukenya claimed he was dumped were futile.

The circumstances surrounding his abduction and release remain unclear.

Human rights groups and opposition leaders have repeatedly raised concerns over such incidents and called on the government to hold perpetrators accountable.

Bukenya’s disappearance drew condemnation from NUP supporters and, equally, members of the UNAA.

According to the National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, over 50 of their supporters have been abducted within the past two weeks and are still missing.

***

URN