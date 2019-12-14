UN women to train women vying for political office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women is to train over 6,000 women with political ambitions for the forth coming 2021 general elections.

The women will be trained on how to network with influential people, debate eloquently and how to solicit for funds to run their campaigns. The training programme will run with collaboration from Uganda Women’s Network, and will start next year.

Speaking at the launch of the project on Friday in Kampala, Dr. Maxime Houinato, the UN Women country representative, says a lot of change is needed where elections are concerned and women’s rights.

Evelyn Kigongo who in 2016 contested for the Woman Member of Parliament seat says that the training of women will go a long way in levelling the political field for women.

During the campaigns Kigongo met a lot of challenges along the way given the fact that she was a novice in politics.

From her experience, Kigongo says getting funds to run her campaign was not an easy task.

She says that the training by the United Nations will help women express themselves during the campaigns.

